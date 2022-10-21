As Pressures Mount, Legal Departments Must Rethink Who Does ...

News From Law.com

Having strong standard operating procedures can beat even the most cutting-edge tech tool when it comes to making legal ops more efficient, panelists at a Thursday webinar hosted by legal tech developer Logikcull agreed. Titled "Tuning Up the Right Tools and Processes for an Unblocked Legal Team," the panel was part of Logikcull's InHouse 2022, a series of webinars the company described as an in-house counsel festival "for learning, networking and vibes."

Legal Services - Large Law

October 21, 2022, 9:49 AM