Bills aiming to make it harder for allegedly incapacitated Pennsylvanians to get taken advantage of through the guardianship system are moving swiftly through the state General Assembly. Practitioners in this area of law are largely supportive of the changes and say the new guardrails are likely to lead to increased litigation in these cases, which are estimated to deal with more than $1.6 billion in assets within the Keystone state.

July 20, 2023, 3:57 PM

