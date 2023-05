News From Law.com

Recent research has shown that litigating in Georgia carries an increased risk of facing significant verdicts, the size of which would have been considered very unlikely 20 years ago. Companies doing business in Georgia not only need to be aware of these risks, but affirmatively undertake mitigating factors to try and reduce them. One way to mitigate the risk of unreasonably high jury verdicts is to include arbitration provisions in your contracts.

Georgia

May 30, 2023, 8:02 AM

