As New Chair Takes Reins of Winston, He Wants To Do Things A...

His predecessor led Winston & Strawn for nearly two decades, helping it cross the $1 billion revenue threshold and expand to four continents. But Steve D'Amore, who officially takes the reins as chair of the Am Law 50 firm this month, is still planning to do things at least a little differently than longtime leader Tom Fitzgerald. For one, he's decentralized the role, implementing a small management team that includes four other partners, to handle areas such as talent, branding and overall strategy.

June 17, 2024, 5:00 AM

