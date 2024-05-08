As More Law Firms Expand in Texas, Some Am Law 25 Firms Stay...

News From Law.com

As law firms continue to see profits from energy and infrastructure work in Texas, some Am Law 100 firms are so invested in the state that they have launched multiple offices there. Most recently, Willkie Farr & Gallager and Paul Hastings both launched Dallas offices in recent weeks, after entering the state through Houston years ago. The question now is whether the Texas market is saturated with offices of Big Law firms. Is it more challenging to add high-performing talent when other Am Law 100 peers have already moved in?

May 08, 2024, 2:58 PM

