As Layoffs Loom, How Much Control Do Associates Have Over Lo...

As billable hours remain low at transactional practices across the Am Law 100, associates are feeling the pressure to get hours up as "performance-related" layoffs threaten to end their employment. "During slower periods, I feel constant pressure that I will be under my billable hour expectations, and it is difficult to relax and enjoy my free time," said one DLA Piper associate. "On the other hand, when I am billing enough hours to meet my annual requirement, the amount of work that I am doing makes it difficult to maintain relationships in my personal life."

June 02, 2023, 5:00 AM

