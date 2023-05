News From Law.com

Earlier this month, a defense attorney representing half of the 16 fake electors in the Fulton County special grand jury investigation into the 2020 presidential election filed a motion stating those eight electors had immunity deals. The 16 fake, or alternate, electors are accused of wrongdoing after casting an Electoral College vote for Donald Trump following the 2020 presidential election.

District of Columbia

May 22, 2023, 5:32 PM

nature of claim: /