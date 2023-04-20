As Law Firms Vie for the Middle Market, This Kirkland Spinof...

News From Law.com

As law firms eye midmarket deals with increasing interest, Los Angeles-based boutique Massumi + Consoli is aiming for differentiation in the world of private equity. The nearly 40-attorney firm, launched by two Kirkland & Ellis alums in 2015, began by identifying a gap in the market for midmarket private equity funds. As founding partner Anthony "Tony" Consoli put it, "If at Kirkland the focus is on Blackstone, what does that leave you as a small fund of $500 million or $1 billion in assets?"

April 20, 2023, 12:24 PM

