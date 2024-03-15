As Law Firms Keep Scaling, Leader Exits Are Seemingly Becomi...

News From Law.com

The legal industry is in growth mode as law firms look to grow fast, but sudden leadership exits are also becoming more common as running big law firms becomes more challenging. Just this week, Davis Wright Tremaine's managing partner Scott MacCormack suddenly resigned from his leadership position, mostly because he wanted to focus more on his practice, according to the firm. His exit comes on the heels of the firm reporting another year of healthy revenue and profit growth.

March 15, 2024, 5:52 PM

