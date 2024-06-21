As Law Firm Tech Options Grow, Keep It People-Focused, Acces...

News From Law.com

As law firms seek to join in on the AI revolution, it's worth remembering that they are still a people business. "We don't sell Buicks or Oreo cookies. We sell people and services," Tom Fitzgerald, now-former chair of Winston & Strawn, memorably put it in an interview earlier this spring. Indeed, even as artificial intelligence and tech-enabled paradigm shifts were in the spotlight at the Legal Geek North America conference in Chicago on Thursday, one message across several presentations was clear: keep people — even Luddites — front-and-center.

