For the past week, personal injury lawyers have filed tens of thousands of lawsuits in anticipation of Gov. Ron DeSantis signing legislation aimed to limit those very lawsuits. If signed into law, House Bill 837 will cut attorney fees, slash the statute of limitations for cases in half and put other measures in place that limit a plaintiff's ability to successfully sue insurance companies.

March 23, 2023, 3:44 PM

