Salt Lake City's biggest, recent law firm entrant, Kirkland & Ellis, this week doubled down on the market, touting a new office downtown that the No. 1-ranked firm said will "further cement our place in the city." Meanwhile, lateral activity has slowed in the market, and partner billing rates in Utah are up.

June 07, 2023, 4:50 PM

