As Justices Debate Student Loans, Ga. Borrowers See Disconne...

Niara Thompson couldn't shake her frustration as the U.S. Supreme Court debated President Joe Biden's student debt cancellation. As she listened from the audience Tuesday, it all felt academic. There was a long discussion on the nuances of certain words. Justices asked lawyers to explore hypothetical scenarios. For Thompson, none of it is hypothetical. A University of Georgia student, she grew up watching her parents struggle with student loans and will graduate with about $50,000 of her own student debt.

District of Columbia

March 02, 2023, 7:05 AM