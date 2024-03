News From Law.com

From appellate to magistrate courts, at least 20 Georgia jurists have opted to step down from the bench when their judicial terms expire at the end of the year, opening the door for new candidates, rather than gubernatorial appointees, to fill their seats. The Daily Report has identified which judges are retiring and the hopefuls campaigning to assume their judgeships.

Georgia

March 15, 2024, 7:28 PM

nature of claim: /