As Judges Disagree, Texas High Court Steps Into Fray Over Ab...

News From Law.com

The Texas Supreme Court, confronted with conflicting rulings from two district courts of appeal, agreed to hear defamation suits where pro-abortion organizations are being called "criminal organizations." The high court will hear cases arising from the Dallas and Amarillo courts of appeal on Oct. 26. In the Amarillo case, the Seventh District Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the accused, Mark Lee Dickson and Right to Life East Texas, by reversing an Austin trial court's decision to deny the defendants' motion to dismiss. The petitioner, Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity, appealed to the Supreme Court.

Texas

October 20, 2022, 5:31 PM