A little more than a month after the Italian Data Protection Authority banned data collection in the country by one artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, it has moved on another, substantially more popular one: ChatGPT. To be sure, the IDPA, also known as "Garante," gave creator OpenAI a warning that it was looking at blocking ChatGPT in the country. In the meantime, it placed temporary limits on the chatbot's data collection and processing of Italian users.

April 07, 2023, 4:02 PM

