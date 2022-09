News From Law.com

Husch Blackwell leader Paul Eberle, one of the few CEOs in the Am Law 200 who does not have a law degree, is planning to exit the firm in early 2024, after having served in the role for six years. Husch is now undergoing a search to replace him, and because Ebere's tenure was such a success, the partnership is looking specifically for a business professional to succeed him, the firm said.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 27, 2022, 5:12 PM