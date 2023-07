News From Law.com

Wyndham, based in Parsippany, New Jersey, filed suit on Thursday along with its affiliate, Days Inn Worldwide, to compel an Ohio hotel franchisee to pay its expenses from litigation over sex trafficking. With the latest filing, at least 10 indemnification suits are pending in the District of New Jersey by Wyndham and its subsidiaries in connection with human trafficking allegations.

July 14, 2023, 1:52 PM

