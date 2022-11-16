As House Flips, Jenners Government Controversies Team Lures ...

News From Law.com

Jenner & Block lured yet another former government lawyer to its growing congressional investigations team as law firms with Beltway offices gear up for increased business emanating from the new Congress. In the recent midterm elections, Republicans flipped the House, and the result will mean increased oversight of both the Executive, and Corporate America. In anticipation, Jenner has brought in Marcus Childress, a former investigative counsel for the Jan. 6 Committee.

November 16, 2022, 4:00 AM