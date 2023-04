News From Law.com

With two recent major mergers in the books, Holland & Knight is losing another partner to a dispute resolution firm in South Florida in a string of conflict-related departures. Rodolfo "Rudy" Sorondo Jr. is leaving the Am Law 100 firm after more than 20 years to join a private alternative dispute resolution firm. The longtime partner and ex-judge is joining another local ex-judge, Alan Fine, at the firm he created when he left the bench earlier this year.

April 21, 2023, 6:05 PM

