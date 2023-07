News From Law.com

Inflation, supply chain issues and Florida's insurance crisis are all creating some signs of distress, even in South Florida's hot real estate market. High interest rates are especially making debt financing for real estate projects tricky to navigate, prompting people in the industry to seek financing tools beyond traditional banking. But other red flags have also played into the current issues some are seeing.

Banking & Financial Services

July 25, 2023, 5:59 PM

nature of claim: /