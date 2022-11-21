As Hawkins Parnell Grows, Selman Breitmans Dissolution Highl...

News From Law.com

California-based Selman Breitman announced its dissolution last week as name partner Neil Selman prepares for retirement, revealing the succession challenges that are prompting midsize firms to reconsider their future.Selman Breitman's insurance coverage group is going out on its own under the name Selman, Leichenger, Edson, Hsu, Newman & Moore, with Selman transitioning to an of counsel role. Meanwhile, some 50 litigators on the West Coast are joining Atlanta-based Hawkins Parnell, offering the firm an expanded footprint in four Western cities.

Georgia

November 21, 2022, 3:30 PM