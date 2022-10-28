As Hacking Allegations Reach US Courts, Dechert Faces a Two-...

News From Law.com

Now that allegations against Dechert of hacking an opposing party's systems to gain leverage in legal disputes have reached U.S. courts, the global law firm finds itself embroiled in dual and interconnected information battles in its home country: one in the judicial system and another in the court of public opinion. While the pair of lawsuits filed against the firm in October pertain to controversies that have bedeviled Dechert in U.K. court filings since 2021, the latest actions in U.S. federal courts could could make the firm more vulnerable to their home country's comparatively more permissive discovery rules.

