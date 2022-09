News From Law.com

Now that Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian has delayed the start date for its incoming class of associates until next January, all eyes are focused on whether other large law firms will follow. Several industry observers said, while they weren't aware of other big firms that had deferred associate start dates, Gunderson's move may give more freedom for others to follow suit.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 29, 2022, 4:27 PM