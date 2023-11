News From Law.com

It's a pattern Southern states have repeated for decades: A federal court rules an electoral map illegally dilutes the power of Black voters and orders a new one. But with Georgia lawmakers scheduled to return Nov. 29 for a special session to debate new voting districts, some things are different. Unlike earlier decades, when Republicans avoided losses, some Georgia GOP lawmakers are now likely to walk the plank when new districts are drawn.

Georgia

November 17, 2023, 11:35 AM

nature of claim: /