As First Department Presiding Justice Acosta Plans to Retire...

News From Law.com

Rolando Acosta, the Appellate Division, First Department court's presiding justice and a jurist on the busy, high-profile state appeals court for the last 15 years, announced Friday that will retire from the bench. In a lengthy column published in the New York Law Journal, in which Acosta talked about both "the role of the judiciary in defending democracy" and his many efforts as presiding justice to modernize the First Department court, he said he will step into retirement March 17.

New York

February 10, 2023, 4:21 PM