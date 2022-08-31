As Fight Over South Florida Condo Termination Intensifies, E...

News From Law.com

As condo associations and developers look to take advantage of older buildings to capitalize on South Florida's increased property values, condo termination litigation is bound to increase. But that can also create problems for condo owners as some may try to illegally profit off of the trend. It's a case that demonstrates why associations might need a receiver to keep things fair for everyone, as attorney Jordan Isrow of Government Law Group in Fort Lauderdale sees it.

Real Estate

August 31, 2022, 2:29 PM