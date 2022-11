News From Law.com

The law, with its vast and varied provinces, is a realm where those who practice the art tend to gravitate toward one niche or two. Polymaths are an uncommon occurrence, particularly in the higher-stakes duels. Winston & Strawn partner Thomas Melsheimer in Dallas is just such a polymath, as comfortable with civil law as he is within criminal, in state courts as he is in federal courts. Melsheimer has become among the most sought-after trial lawyers in the nation.

Texas

November 16, 2022, 7:01 AM