As Eli Lillys Insulin Pricing Settlement Unravels, Lawyers V...

Lawyers who touted a $500 million settlement with Eli Lilly over insulin prices are back at the drawing board after telling a federal judge this month that they would not be going forward with the deal. That's because U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti, in New Jersey, refused to certify a class of consumers in litigation remaining against two other insulin manufacturers, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi-Aventis. About a dozen state attorneys general also had objected to the deal.

April 25, 2024, 3:52 PM

