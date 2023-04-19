As Demand Rises for Data Security Talent, Manatt Hires Faegr...

News From Law.com

As demand for data security and privacy expertise remains high, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips has hired Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath cybersecurity partner and practice co-chair Paul Luehr as a partner. Luehr joined the firm in Washington, D.C. after more than six years at Faegre Drinker. He was previously a managing director at a global cyber consulting firm, Stroz Friedberg, where he led security experts on some of the largest breaches on record. He also served as an assistant U.S. attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice and led the first cross-agency Internet team for the Federal Trade Commission earlier in his career.

