As Deal Flow Resumes, Hiring Appetite May Pick Up in Califor...

In the second quarter of 2023, every major legal market in California saw a decline in lateral moves compared to 2022 and a six-year average between 2017 and 2022, according to a new report from Decipher Investigative Intelligence. Top markets in the Golden State fared worse than national averages for both partner and associate lateral moves, likely due to a combination of recent austerity measures at large California firms and softer demand in corporate practices. Yet, legal consultants and recruiters expect to see an uptick in lateral moves in the second half of the year, as some firms start to see M&A, private equity and other deal activity return.

August 10, 2023, 11:25 AM

