As DAs Phone Records Enter Spotlight, Experts Say Not Obviou...

Cell phone records putting District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wide in close proximity dozens of times have made headlines and served to place doubts that their relationship started after he was hired on the case. But whether Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee will allow the records as evidence is unclear, as legal experts say there's a gray area if the defense met their burden to appropriately obtain and use the records in the case. If the records can be admitted, it may be a key piece of evidence in the defense's bid to disqualify Willis from the criminal racketeering case against former president Donald Trump and 18 other defendants.

February 29, 2024, 11:06 AM

