As Currencies Fluctuate, Law Firms Adjust Lawyer Pay and Bil...

From bonus pools to putting a cap on exchange rates for lawyer pay, global law firms have used several compensation techniques to try to insulate themselves from dramatic currency swings this year. Law firms with operations in multiple countries often bill clients and pay lawyers in their local currency, meaning they are less prone to the risks that come with foreign exchange rate movements. But firms are still taking steps to minimize the impact exchange rates could have on partner compensation, associate salaries and other expenses.

Legal Services - Large Law

December 12, 2022, 6:00 PM