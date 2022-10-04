As Crypto Winter Drives Insolvency and Fraud, Lawyers Find N...

News From Law.com

The fall of cryptocurrency prices over the course of 2022 has already pushed major industry players to bankruptcy. Late last month, crypto-mining data center operator Compute North filed for bankruptcy, following the July bankruptcies of crypto lender Celsius, crypto brokerage Voyager Digital, and crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. As the prolonged "crypto winter" approaches $1 trillion in losses this year, restructuring lawyers and their colleagues at financial and blockchain analytics firms predicted a rise in fraud and insolvency at a recent virtual roundtable hosted by litigation funder Burford Capital.

Cryptocurrency

October 04, 2022, 5:00 AM