As Courts Split, Novel Question for 5th Circuit Centers on Q...

In vacating the bribery conviction of a prominent Dallas commercial real estate developer, the federal appeals court for Texas aligned itself with a sister court on a question of how to interpret a federal bribery statute. The case of "United States v. Hamilton" was a first for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, but the key issue is one that other circuit courts have long grappled with. At issue was the U.S. Department of Justice's use of a federal-programs bribery law, 18 U.S.C. §666.

Government

August 25, 2022, 5:54 PM