With aspirations to build a "top-tier" Chapter 11 practice and continue growing in Chicago, Cooley has added a partner to its business restructuring and reorganization group from Perkins Coie.The firm this week announced the hire of Eric Walker, who boasts a full-service bankruptcy, restructuring and commercial litigation practice along with a recent focus on the healthcare industry, in the Windy City.

October 19, 2022, 6:00 AM