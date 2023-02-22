As Business Functions Gain Prominence, Leaders Seek To Strik...

News From Law.com

You aren't likely to hear the term "non-lawyer" tossed around law firms these days. At least, not without seeing top brass and business staff bristle at a term that is increasingly frowned upon in the legal industry. As the roles of IT staff, talent managers and pricing experts are increasingly sought after by businesses historically dominated and managed by lawyers, the catch-all category of "non-lawyer" has left a bad taste in the mouths of law firm leaders.

