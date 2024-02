News From Law.com

Pay discrimination, demeaning behavior and lack of support are not only getting in the way of women rising the ranks within the legal profession, it's driving many away from law entirely. During the 1980s and 1990s, the percentage of female lawyers in the U.S. jumped dramatically from just 8% in 1980 to 29% in 2000, according to data from the American Bar Association. But that same data shows that growth of female lawyers has slowed dramatically since.

February 07, 2024, 5:53 PM

