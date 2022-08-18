As Big Law Profits Plunge, Financial Uncertainty Looms Over ...

News From Law.com

With demand and profit growth declining and likely to continue in that direction, law firms are growing increasingly pessimistic about their performance this year, according to industry reports. More than halfway through 2022, firms have seen profits per partner sink nearly 11%, the Wells Fargo Legal Specialty Group wrote in an analysis this week. Meanwhile, analysts from Citi Private Bank's Law Firm Group wrote that the high-water mark for financial gains in 2021 along with the uncertainty created by inflation, the war in Ukraine, and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, among other things, means it is "likely" many firms will see profitability decline overall this year.

