As Big Law Plunders Talent, Midsize Firms Embrace Lifestyle ...

Nnot all midsize firms have to square up against regional and national competitors to compete on finances alone. Midsize firms that achieve the status of "lifestyle firms"—at least in the eyes of current employees and potential hires in the market—can insulate themselves from some cost pressures. "We are a shrinking population of firms," said Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr CEO Phil Appenzeller. "But for us and our competitors, we're seeing very similar approaches to the practice."

September 27, 2023, 9:00 AM

