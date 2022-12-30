As Big Law Moved In, Which Law Firms Had the Most Growth in ...

News From Law.com

At least four Am Law 100 law firms moved into Miami in 2022, while several homegrown law firms have seen growth spurts in their South Florida bases this year. The region's population boom, paired with economic growth and a hub of client expansion in the area, prompted the flurry of law firm moves and lateral additions. And some law firm leaders expect to keep up their Florida head count growth in 2023, despite economic headwinds and a potential recession on the horizon.

December 30, 2022, 11:52 AM