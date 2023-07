News From Law.com

Law firms pushing increased office attendance this fall are also counting on an idea that surfaced when Big Law first began working in-person after pandemic lockdowns: a "bank" of remote days. The notion, announced by both Davis Polk & Wardwell and Weil Gotshal & Manges, is both a nod to how work has changed and an effort to win over skeptical lawyers who would rather have more flexibility, analysts say.

Legal Services

July 17, 2023, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /