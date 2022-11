News From Law.com

As the lookback window opens for adult survivors of sexual assault, lawyers said they're preparing for an influx of lawsuits. The new state law -- which was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul in May -- allows those who were abused at age 18 or older a one-year window to file previously time-barred claims.

New York

November 22, 2022, 3:22 PM