As Attorneys Predict New Wave of Litigation Involving PFAS, ...

News From Law.com

Defense and plaintiff attorneys rarely agree on matters of a billion-dollar scale. When it comes to "forever chemicals," however, both sides concede that the human and environmental cost could be astronomical. In the realm of "forever chemicals" litigation, all bets are off. But being on the same side might end there. Defendants are facing a joint effort by plaintiff firms and state attorneys general in suits with so much in potential damages that some wonder whether a bailout fund akin to what the automobile industry saw will be necessary for those facing PFAS liability.

Government

April 24, 2023, 10:00 AM

nature of claim: /