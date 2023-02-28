As Antitrust Enforcement Booms, Attorneys Eye AI and ESG as ...

News From Law.com

As the Biden administration has moved antitrust enforcement high up on its priority list, plaintiffs-side and defense firms alike have steadily increased headcount of their antitrust practices in anticipation of a rapid growth in caseload in 2023. "There's an unusually high demand for experienced antitrust practitioners right now," said Dan Binstock, a Washington, D.C.-based partner at Garrison & Sisson, who also focuses on partner and practice group placements. At the same time, an ambitious enforcement agenda by the FTC and DOJ paired with a more active private bar often working in tandem with state attorneys general are expected to aggressively expand antitrust litigation in the near future.

February 28, 2023, 5:00 AM