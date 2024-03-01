As Anti-PAGA Initiative Looms, New Legislation Would Expand ...

News From Law.com

Even as business groups work to repeal the Private Attorneys General Act at the ballot box, a key lawmaker this week introduced legislation that would expand the controversial labor law. Assembly Judiciary Committee Chair Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, on Thursday unveiled AB 2288, a bill that would authorize judges to grant injunctive or declaratory relief in PAGA suits. That's on top of the civil penalties employees can already seek on behalf of themselves, their co-workers and the state.

California

March 01, 2024, 1:40 PM

