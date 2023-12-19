As AI-Hype Train Rolls on, Regulators on High Alert for AI W...

News From Law.com

The Federal Trade Commission and Securities and Exchange Commission say they're ready to pounce on companies that seek to add sizzle to a product's marketing by making unsubstantiated AI claims. The practice even has a catchy name, "AI washing," the high-tech equivalent of "greenwashing," the making of unsupported environmental claims—a practice companies have long known could put them in regulators' crosshairs.Speaking an AI-focused event on Dec. 5, Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gary Gensler warned companies against making bold AI claims unless they're backed up by hard evidence.

AI & Automation

December 19, 2023, 7:47 AM

