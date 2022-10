News From Law.com

When it comes to litigation, artificial intelligence technology is a gift that keeps on giving. Just within the last year we have seen the technology be embroiled in legal battles ranging from intellectual property to privacy, with repeated efforts to name AI as an inventor shot down by courts, and machine-learning tools being accused of predictive marketing that endangers individuals' right to privacy in the wake of the "Dobbs" decision.

October 31, 2022, 8:00 AM