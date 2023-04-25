As AI Advances, Is Prompt Engineering the Next Crucial Legal...

News From Law.com

Within weeks of ChatGPT's public release on Nov. 30, interest in its possible uses in the legal industry exploded. From new products to potential regulation, legal had officially entered a GPT frenzy in the early months of 2023. By February, at least one law firm, the U.K.'s Mishcon de Reya, was already looking to hire a GPT legal prompt engineer. At the time, it was expected that other firms would eventually follow suit, even if some thought it was too early to go all in on roles related to generative artificial intelligence and large language models.

April 25, 2023, 3:19 PM

