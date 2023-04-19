As 3M Judge Weighs Playing the Bankruptcy Card, Plaintiffs L...

News From Law.com

Plaintiffs lawyers have called the use bankruptcy as a strategy in multidistrict litigation "blatantly disgusting," and litigation funders view it dispassionately as a "settlement tool." While Chapter 11 reorganization was effectively used in asbestos litigation that eventually resulted in the creation of dozens of trusts to cover plaintiffs' personal injury claims, bankruptcy was added again more recently to the deck of cards served in multidistrict litigations involving opioids, earplugs and talc powder. The National Law Journal's analysis is taking a closer look at success rates and the feasibility of bankruptcy as a litigation maneuver in MDLs.

April 19, 2023, 9:00 AM

